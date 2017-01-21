2017 RAGBRAI towns announced - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2017 RAGBRAI towns announced

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, is an annual seven-day bicycle ride across the state. 

RAGBRAI is the oldest, largest and longest multi-day recreational bicycle touring event in the world.  

According to Tweet from the RAGBRAI account, the route will go through Orange City, Spencer, Algona, Clear Lake, Charles City, Cresco, Waukon, and Lansing.

The ride is always held the last full week of July, Sunday through Saturday. 

