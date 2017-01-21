Thousands join Women's March in Des Moines - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Thousands join Women's March in Des Moines

DES MOINES (WHO) -

Thousands of people marched and cheered speakers in Des Moines in an event connected to similar gatherings in Washington and cities around the country.

People gathered Saturday morning for the Women's March at the state Capitol.

The event was part of a national movement, with similar gatherings held throughout the country.

Organizers billed the Des Moines march as an event focused on equal rights for women and girls, but speakers and protesters holding signs drew attention to a variety of issues, including rights for disabled people, Native Americans and gay, lesbians and transgender residents.

The events came a day after Trump was inaugurated as the nation's 45th president.

Trump won an overwhelming victory in Iowa, beating Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly 10 percentage points.

