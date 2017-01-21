Vandals destroy trees, plants in Davenport community orchard

Vandals have destroyed about three dozen fruit and nut trees and plants at an eastern Iowa community orchard.

The vandalism at the Quad-Cities Food Forest included breaking off about 30 trees at the base.

Other plants and trees had tar poured over them.

The Food Forest is located in Davenport's Garden Addition on nine acres of land.

Two years ago, volunteers planted 100 small plants that will bear edible fruits, including gooseberry and elderberry bushes and hazelnut and English walnut trees.

The bounty of the plants and trees had been intended for public consumption.

The Food Forest organization held a work day Saturday to try to repair what damage it could.