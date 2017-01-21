Hundreds rally in Dubuque for 'Sister March' - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hundreds rally in Dubuque for 'Sister March'

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

More than 400 women in Dubuque gathering downtown taking a stand for women's rights, like Ann McDonough. 

"I am here today because I am a nasty woman," she said.

Nearly 700 'Sister Marches' being held around the world in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington D.C. Hundreds of thousands showing up there.

Dubuquers say it's about uniting together for the causes they care most about --  issues such as equal rights, diversity and immigration and the environment. "LGBT rights cause we're kinda pushed aside these days," said Milana King.

Many holding signs expressing their discontent with president Donald Trump. 

Even area Catholic sisters rallying. "For me it's about taking care of the most vulnerable in society. We are responsible for them. Government is responsible for that, and that's not the message I heard," said LaDonna Manternach of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

These demonstrators say they're hoping the new administration will hear their messages loud and clear.

There were also marches held in Decorah, Iowa City and Des Moines. 

Organizers say nearly 3-million people took part world wide. 

