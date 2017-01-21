Burton's 31 points lead Iowa St. over Oklahoma in 2OT - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Burton's 31 points lead Iowa St. over Oklahoma in 2OT



NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -

 Deonte Burton scored a career high 31 points, and Iowa State rallied to beat Oklahoma 92-87 in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.

Naz Mitrou-Long scored 20 points and Monte Morris added 19 for the Cyclones (12-6, 4-3 Big 12), who overcame a 19-point deficit in the first half to snap a two-game losing skid.

Jordan Woodard scored all 21 of his points after halftime, Kameron McGusty scored 19 points and Kristian Doolittle added 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Sooners (8-10, 2-5), who were coming off an overtime win over No. 7 West Virginia on Wednesday.

Oklahoma ran out to a 14-2 lead to start the game and led 28-9 before Iowa State went on a 10-0 run to close the gap. The Cyclones led 30-29 at halftime, and the teams traded leads the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts Kansas State on Tuesday. The Wildcats had been on a skid before getting a win at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma plays at Texas on Monday. The Longhorns are on a 5-game losing streak.
 

