Burton's 31 points lead Iowa St. over Oklahoma in 2OT

Dubuque Fighting Saints Head Coach and General Manager, Jason Lammers, has been named the head coach of the Niagara University Purple Eagles. His tenure with the Purple Eagles will begin at the conclusion of the 2016–17 season with the Fighting Saints. .More >>
Fred Hoiberg had a few words for officials after watching his Bulls fall to Boston 104-95 in game four of their series Sunday night. The Celtics' victory evened the series at two games apiece.More >>
The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team gave up a season high 13 runs in a 13-5 loss to Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights took two out of the three games in the series against the Hawks. Rutgers pounded out 16 hits in the games and scored the first 10 runs in just four innings.More >>
Iowa's Chris Whelan went deep twice, but it wasn't enough as Iowa fell 5-3 to Rutgers on Saturday evening.More >>
An offense missing Akrum Wadley and Matt Vandeberg struggled most of the night --
And junior Dback Jake Gervase stole most of the show picking off Tyler Wiegers -- a play that came after multiple 3 and outs by the offense --More >>
