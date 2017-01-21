Thousands join Women's March in Chicago

Nearly 250,000 people joined together in Chicago for the Women's March Saturday, a day after President Trump was sworn into office.

Attendance for the Chicago event nearly tripled previous estimates.

There were so many people, the march was eventually canceled.

Nearly 75,000 people were expected to be a part of the event.

Similar marches are not only taking place in other cities around the United States, but people are coming together to voice concern in other countries.

Group organizers are reminding people, it was not an anti-Trump event, but several marchers were expressing their political opinions against the new command and chief.

"The incoming administration and president have promised an assault on women’s rights, we are prepared to fight back," said organizer Ann Scholhamer.