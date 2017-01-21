Ex-BNSF employee from Iowa awarded $1M by federal jury - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ex-BNSF employee from Iowa awarded $1M by federal jury

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- A former BNSF Railway employee has won more than $1 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit.
   Daniel Monohon, of Ottumwa, Iowa, was fired from a Lincoln branch of Fort Worth, Texas-based BNSF in 2014 for what the railroad said was insubordination.
   Monohon says he was fired after he questioned BNSF's policy of requiring employees to wear seatbelts while driving a vehicle that can operate both on rail tracks and a conventional road. Monohon's attorneys, Corey Stull and Jeanette Stull of Lincoln, argued that his firing was a violation of the whistleblower provisions of the Federal Railroad Safety Act.
   A federal jury in Iowa agreed and awarded Monohon $1,031,000 in lost pay and other damages.
   BNSF says it will ask the court to set aside the verdict and will appeal.

