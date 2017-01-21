Cedar Falls storage building destroyed by fire

CEDAR FALLS – A fire destroys a storage building in rural Cedar Falls Saturday morning.

Cedar Falls firefighters say they got a call just before 9 a.m. that a building at 4930 N. Union Road was on fire. Firefighters say a home was being built nearby and the building was used for storage and equipment.

When crews arrived, the building was 50 percent engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

There are no fire hydrants in the area, so Janesville Fire Dept. was called in to assist and crews used a portable tank for water.

No word on the cause of the fire at this time, but Cedar Falls firefighters say it is not suspicious.