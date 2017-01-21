Police say man threatened Ankeny Wal-Mart employees - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police say man threatened Ankeny Wal-Mart employees

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A man has been charged after Ankeny Wal-Mart employees say he threatened to kill them with a knife he had stolen from the store.
   The incident happened Jan. 10. Employees say the man tried to leave the store with the knife, clothing and beer and that when they stopped him, he threatened to kill them. They let him leave and locked the doors behind him. As they did, police say, the man brandished the knife and tapped it against the glass door.
   Police arrested 33-year-old Kelly Alan Sears, of Des Moines, and charged him with two counts each of harassment and trespassing.
   Sears remains in the Polk County Jail on a nearly $30,000 bond and could not be reached for comment.

