4 dead after storm hits Southern Mississippi

 HATTIESBURG, Miss.--  A twister has wreaked havoc on the Hattiesburg area of southern Mississippi.
Photos and television images showed the intensity of the damage.
Four people were killed early Saturday when a tornado ripped through the area.

Cars had been flipped over, sometimes piled on top of each other while parts of houses were ripped into shards of wood and debris.
Once tall trees were ripped from their roots and thrown across roads.
As dawn rose over the city, rescue workers and residents walked down streets strewn with debris and still wet from the storm.

