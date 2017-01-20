#2 Penn State handles #3 Iowa 26-11 in college wrestling - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

#2 Penn State handles #3 Iowa 26-11 in college wrestling

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Second ranked Penn State won seven of the final eight matches to roll by third ranked Iowa 26-11 at Carver Hawkeye Arena.  Iowa won the first two matches of the night.  At 125 to ranked Thomas Gilman won a battle of unbeaten wrestlers clipping third ranked Nick Suriano 3-2. And at 133 the Hawkeyes' Corey Clark won by 19-4 tech fall to put Iowa on top 8-0.  The Hawkeyes only managed on more victory the rest of the night as Penn State grabbed a pin and a tech fall in its seven wins to cruise to the victory.

#2 PENN STATE 26, #3 IOWA 11

125 -- #1 Thomas Gilman (IA) dec. #3 Nick Suriano (PSU), 3-2; 3-0

133 -- #3 Cory Clark (IA) tech. fall George Carpenter (PSU), 19-4; 8-0

141 -- #12 Jimmy Gulibon (PSU) dec. #18 Topher Carton (IA), 8-6; 8-3

149 -- #1 Zain Retherford (PSU) dec. #3 Brandon Sorensen (IA), 9-8 TB2; 8-6

157 -- #1 Jason Nolf (PSU) dec. #2 Michael Kemerer (IA), 9-4; 8-9

165 -- #4 Vicenzo Joseph (PSU) dec. Joey Gunther (IA), 7-4; 8-12

174 -- #13 Alex Meyer (IA) dec. Mark Hall (PSU), 7-5; 11-12

184 -- #2 Bo Nickal (PSU) pinned #5 Sammy Brooks (IA), 0:38; 11-18

197 -- #10 Matt McCutcheon (PSU) dec. Cash Wilcke (IA), 8-7; 11-21; TB2

285 -- #5 Nick Nevills (PSU) tech. fall, Steven Holloway (IA), 21-6; 11-26

#3 Iowa: 7-2, 3-1

#2 Penn State: 8-0, 4-0

Attendance: 14,311

