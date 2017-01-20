UNI women top Indiana State for best MVC start - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI women top Indiana State for best MVC start

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

The UNI women topped Indiana State 59, 47 picking up the 100th program win inside the McLeod Center. The victory moved UNI to 7-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference marking the best start in school history.

Sophomore Ellie Herzberg scored a career high 23 points. Madison Weekly added 15 in the Panther victory.

UNI will go after an 8-0 conference start when they host Loyola on Sunday.

