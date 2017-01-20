UNI Wrestling clips Iowa State 20-12 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI Wrestling clips Iowa State 20-12

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
UNI wrestling beat Iowa State 20-12 on the road Friday night for the first time since 2003 to give head coach Doug Schwab his first win in Ames.
 
UNI (6-2 / 3-0) jumped out to the early lead with two major decisions, but Iowa State (1-7 / 1-3) had a 9-8 edge heading into intermission, but UNI won four straight matches to surge to a 20-9 lead heading into the final match at 141 pounds.
 
UNI got bonus points out of the leadoff match with No. 8 Max Thomsen at 149 pounds and No. 10 Bryce Steiert at 165 pounds.
 
Jacob Holschlag got his first win at 197 pounds, while JJ Everard knocked off his first ranked opponent of the year with a 3-1 decision in sudden victory over No. 29 Quean Smith.
 
At 125 pounds, Jay Schwarm got the 8-4 decision over 2016 NCAA qualifier Kyle Larson.
 
No. 10 Josh Alber handed No. 12 All-American Earl Hall his first loss of the season with an 8-6 decision in sudden victory.
 
RESULTS:
#18 UNI 20, ISU 12
149 – #8 Max Thomsen (UNI) maj. dec. Chase Straw (ISU), 11-1
157 – Colston DiBlasi (ISU) dec. Paden Moore (UNI), 12-8
165 – #10 Bryce Steiert (UNI) maj. dec. Logan Breitenbach (ISU), 14-5
174 – #7 Lelund Weatherspoon (ISU) dec. #10 Taylor Lujan (UNI), 10-8 SV1
184 – Patrick Downey (ISU) dec. #14 Drew Foster (UNI), 9-5
197 – Jacob Holschlag (UNI) dec. Marcus Harrington (ISU), 5-4
285 – JJ Everard (UNI) dec. #29 Quean Smith (ISU), 3-1 SV1
125 – Jay Schwarm (UNI) dec. Kyle Larson (ISU), 8-4
133 – #10 Josh Alber (UNI) dec. #12 Earl Hall (ISU), 8-6 SV1
141 – John Meeks (ISU) dec. Tyler Willers (UNI), 3-1 SV1

