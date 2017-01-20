Breaking down President Trump's speech - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Breaking down President Trump's speech

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KWWL) -

For the first time as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump addressed the nation.

"It is going to be only America first. America first," said President Trump.

The speech under continued criticism.

"Some people describing it as isolationistic. Some people are describing it as a nationalist type of speech," said KWWL's Political Analyst Dr. Chris Larimer.

"Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed," said President Trump.

 Dr. Larimer calling President Trump bold in his statements.

 "Again that is one of the main themes of his campaign. It is one of the things we find in the study of public opinion. People constantly, continue to think that Washington is out of touch with the interest of ordinary Americans," said Dr. Larimer.

 "You will never be ignored again. Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny," said President Trump.

 "It was a break from what we have seen in modern presidential history, but it is also what has drawn a lot of people to support President Trump," said Dr. Larimer.

  President Trump wrapped up his speech with a call for unity.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.