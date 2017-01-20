Breaking down President Trump's speech

For the first time as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump addressed the nation.

"It is going to be only America first. America first," said President Trump.

The speech under continued criticism.

"Some people describing it as isolationistic. Some people are describing it as a nationalist type of speech," said KWWL's Political Analyst Dr. Chris Larimer.

"Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed," said President Trump.

Dr. Larimer calling President Trump bold in his statements.

"Again that is one of the main themes of his campaign. It is one of the things we find in the study of public opinion. People constantly, continue to think that Washington is out of touch with the interest of ordinary Americans," said Dr. Larimer.

"You will never be ignored again. Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny," said President Trump.

"It was a break from what we have seen in modern presidential history, but it is also what has drawn a lot of people to support President Trump," said Dr. Larimer.

President Trump wrapped up his speech with a call for unity.