Packers deep playoff run great for fans and businesses alike

It was just after a loss to Washington that put the Packers at 4-6, playoffs becoming less and less of a certainty, when Aaron Rodgers said the words that have energized both his team and their fan base.

"I feel like we can run the table," he said.

And since then? The Packers haven't lost.

They enter their NFC Championship matchup with the Atlanta Falcons winners of eight straight, and one of the hottest teams in football.

In Dubuque, that streak has been very good for business.

Jumpers Sports Bar and Grill is listed as an official Packers bar, but you wouldn't know it from the inside.

One of their owners says most of the Packer paraphernalia came down to make way for Christmas decorations.

Since then, the Pack haven't lost a game, so superstitious fans asked them to keep it that way.

They don't mind indulging, especially because of the business those fans bring in.

"It's been great, actually. We can always count on the Packer fan base to always hang in there," said Hobie Wood, one of the bars co-owners.

Across the border in Wisconsin, Packers games are always good for business, win or lose.

But these fans are certainly pumped up, and they're putting their trust in the man who has led this Packers team to within one game of the Super Bowl: Rodgers.

"You know, about midway through, I didn't know if we were going to make it. But now, he said we're going to go all the way, and by golly, I believe him," said Tom Fiddler.

"I think it's been very exciting with the idea in mind that he's a man that speaks the truth. He does what he's supposed to," said Gary Osterholz of Platteville.

Angie Boldt added, "It's unbelievable, because that one season he said relax, and they did well, and now he said they're gonna run the table. It's like they listen to him."

The Packers and Falcons kick off at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.