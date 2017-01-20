Hudson students react to inauguration

Several area students took part in the inauguration process while in school Friday.

Kids are far more connected to the outside world than ever before which gives students and teachers the opportunity to be part of history.

"We are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American people," President Trump said.

While several people argued how many people attended President Trump's inauguration, Hudson sixth grade social studies students like Ainsley Slade enjoyed watching it live while listening to future plans.

"I wanted to see what he would have for America, because he kept saying that we need to make America better. So, I'm just wondering what he's going to do with that," Slade said.

Classmates like Quinn Smith said he's hopeful President Trump will live up to his promises.

"Raising the minimum wage, giving people jobs, and helping people around the world," Smith said.

For many Hudson students, this marks the first inauguration they really remember.

Students were excited and curious.

Many of them kept a close eye on everything from the first children to how President Trump interacted with former presidents.

"I was kind of keeping my eye on to see if anything bad would happen, or if there was anything Trump would say to Obama that he shouldn't be saying, because he's done that in the past," Smith said.

Every student had a computer at their fingertips while watching the inauguration, which gives them a chance to answer questions on their own while connecting with others.

According to students, several other teachers watched the big day unfold during class on Friday too.