Congressman Dave Loebsack comments on Trump Inauguration

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement today after the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President.

“Today, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president and continued our nation’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. While one speech ideally does not make a presidency, I had hoped Mr. Trump would have spoken less from a place of darkness, and would have done more to reach out to those concerned about the tone he has used throughout the past year. Nonetheless, I remain committed to standing up for Iowans, no matter who the President is. We must continue to listen to those who struggle on many levels, particularly the middle class and those struggling to get into the middle class. Tomorrow I will join my daughter and thousands of others to stand up to the divisive and distasteful remarks of President Trump’s candidacy. Now is the time to leave the campaign behind and work to move our nation forward.”