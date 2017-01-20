29th Annual Iowa Boat, R.V., and Vacation Show begins - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

29th Annual Iowa Boat, R.V., and Vacation Show begins

Written by Sara Belmont
Today begins the 29th Annual Iowa Boat, R.V. and Vacation Show. It's held at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

More than 25 dealers are showcasing their newest models for the year. Other exhibits include marine accessories and other outdoor products. The show runs through Sunday.

