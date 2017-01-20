CRCSD speaks out after student allegedly uses stun gun on peer

The Cedar Rapids Community School District is speaking out after a 16-year-old CR Jefferson High School student is accused of using a stun gun on a peer.

The teenage girl is accused of using the stun gun on a 15-year-old boy during a fight between the two.

No one was injured.

Happening Thursday morning around 9, the incident actually took place before school was in session because Cedar Rapids schools were on a weather-related 2 hour delay.

The school district telling KWWL student safety is their number one priority.

"Whenever we think about any type of anything being brought into our schools by students, we look to determine what was the intent of the use for whatever was brought into the building and how was it used," says Mary Ellen Maske, CRCSD Deputy Superintendent.

The district pointed to their weapon policy which says in part, "Any object which could be used to injure or threaten another person and which has no school-related purpose may be considered a weapon."

In this case, the student who allegedly used the stun gun is facing multiple charges including Assault While Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

The other student involved is also facing multiple charges, including Disorderly Conduct and Interference With Official Acts.