Senator Grassley appreciates President Trump's vision

Senator Charles Grassley attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump. 

He released a statement Friday afternoon:

“Today, Americans had the opportunity to witness a hallmark of American democracy in the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next. Nobody should be surprised at the priorities laid out in President Trump’s speech. It focused on the same ideals that got him elected. President Trump has given hope to many Americans who have long felt forgotten. He is empowering Americans and inspiring people to believe that government can work for them again. I appreciate President Trump’s pledge to create jobs, help struggling families, secure our borders, combat radical Islamic terrorism and resume America’s position of leadership in the free world. President Trump outlined a bold agenda to put America first, and now it’s time for Congress to get to work. As the president said, ‘no challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America.’”

