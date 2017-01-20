Iowa high school students travel to D.C.

Some area high school students say they watched history be made while in Washington D.C. Friday.

Twenty four high school students traveled from Iowa to Washington D.C. to watch President Donald Trump get sworn in.

The group was thrilled to be there, watching their 45th president take the oath of office.

The experience was truly memorable for John Adelmund and the rest of the Union High School students in Washington.

"I think it really opened my eyes for what politically needs to happen," said Adelmund. "Just being here you can capture the emotions better than if you watched it on TV."

Some students are still unsure of how to feel about the new president, hopeful he will do everything he promised.

"I do believe he loves this country and he wants to make this a better place," Isabelle Werner, Union High School.

Overall the students are happy to be in D.C., here they watched history be made.

"I think we are feeling overwhelmed because there are so many people here," said Werner. "I think it's such a big city, it's such a big experience and it's so historical, I mean everywhere you look it's historical, so I think we are feeling overwhelmed, we are feeling happy that were here and blessed that we are here."

The students say most of them weren't even old enough to vote in this election. Despite that, they were happy to be there and are hopeful Donald Trump will be a successful president.

The students say they started fundraising for this trip last October and they will return Sunday night.