U of I says hack may have been done by students to change grades

The University of Iowa is currently investigating a hack of instructional computers after one faculty member discovered a student's grade had been changed without authorization.

An investigation done by the U of I's Information Technology Services led to a discover of devices that were attached to instructional computers in order to obtain their ID's and passwords. More than one student had appeared to have changed their grades.

Something that some students find frustrating.

"I don't know how I can take that. I work for my grades and if someone is doing that it makes me feel like crap," Brady Glissman, University of Iowa student, said.

ITS informed a half dozen of faculty members whose information may have been used. The University expects that the devices captured about 250 faculty, staff, and student username and passwords but that only 5% had been used by someone other than the account owner.

Students say this exposes vulnerability of cyber security at the school.

"There definitely should be some kind of academic punishment but also maybe a little bit of acknowledgment for pointing out some of the holes in their system. Obviously it's bad what they did but they're showing what Iowa can approve on in terms of cyber security," Chase Stine said.

They will continue examining all instructional computers for any additional devices and recommends that everyone changes their HawkID password.

This is both a criminal and academic investigation. Iowa says if a student is found to have cheated, they would be taking academic disciplinary action but made no reference to possible criminal charges in it's statement.

"The people who did it should be prosecuted for what they've done especially. People work for their grades. They work hard," Glissman said.