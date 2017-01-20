Two Dubuque girls face charges after pepper spray led to fight on city bus

Two Dubuque girls face disorderly conduct charges after one of them used pepper spray on a city bus, leading to a fight.

Lt. Scott Baxter with the Dubuque Police said the incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on a Jule bus near 11th Street and Central Ave.

According to Baxter, a 14-year-old and 16-year-old girl started arguing on the bus, and escalated to the point where the bus driver pulled over and called the police.

Baxter says the 14-year-old girl sprayed pepper spray, of which "the 16-year-old may have been hit" by some of it. That, he said, led to a physical fight.

The two were detained by police and later released to their legal guardians. Their names have not been released.

Baxter says both girls suffered minor injuries and didn't require medical treatment.