President and Vice President attend Inaugural Luncheon

Newly sworn in President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended an Inaugural luncheon with dozens of other guests and honorees.

Some of the guests included supporters, cabinet members, former political leaders, and former Republican presidential candidates.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton also attended the luncheon.

A small prayer service was held before lunch and welcoming remarks were given.

