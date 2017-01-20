Senator Ernst looks forward to working with President Trump

“Iowans and folks all across the country made their voices heard on November 8th, and now is the time for action. This is an opportunity to take the long-overdue steps that Iowans have been calling for, including: rolling back the WOTUS rule; pursuing Sarah’s Law; cutting wasteful spending; providing regulatory relief for our farmers, manufacturers and small businesses; ensuring our veterans get the timely, quality care they deserve; and strengthening our nation’s security and defense capabilities.

“I look forward to taking all of this feedback that I receive from Iowans on my 99 county tour and working to translate it into action to ensure a government that works for everyone.

“As we head into a new administration, Washington must put the will of the people ahead of partisan politics. This is an opportunity for folks to come together on a path forward to keep our nation safe and secure and to grow our economy.

“I have been encouraged to hear that President Trump shares these priorities, and I look forward to working with him on advancing the issues most important to Iowans.”