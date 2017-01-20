1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Marble Rock

One person is dead and another injured in a Floyd County crash.

It happened near Marble Rock shortly before 7:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse was headed north on Highway 14 when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit the driver of a pickup truck.

The Traverse driver died at the scene, and the pickup driver is being treated for their injuries.

Their names have not been released. The accident remains under investigation.