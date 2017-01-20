1 dead after early morning house fire

One person is dead after an early morning house fire.

The fire happened around 4:20 am Friday morning at 609 East Washington Street in Washington. Witnesses say the top level of the house was engulfed in flames.

Washington Fire Department and Ainsworth Fire Department were dispatched the the house along with Washington County Ambulance. After arriving on scene, one person was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time and an investigation is underway.