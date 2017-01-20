Manhunt underway after officer is shot - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Manhunt underway after officer is shot

A manhunt is underway after an officer is shot and killed in Louisiana.

The Westwego officer was shot after responding to a domestic situation. One woman was also shot and killed.

Police Identified the suspect as Sylvester Holt.

