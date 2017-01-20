Bikers for Trump ride into Washington, D.C.

Bikers bring a message of unity ahead of the Inauguration of Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Bikers for Trump rode through the streets of D.C. and stopped at Arlington National Cemetery to honor the men and women who served while on their way to the Capitol.

They anticipate they will encounter anti-Trump protests, but are not worried.

Today they are holding a rally along the parade route and will hold a Biker's Ball at the end of the day.