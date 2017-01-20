VIDEO: Teacher caught stealing student's pills - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Teacher caught stealing student's pills

Rutherford County, Tennessee (KWWL) -

New video shows a teacher stealing Adderall from a student.

Police in Tennessee say she admitted stealing the pills from one of her students because they "helped her focus and be a better teacher."

They were in a locked cabinet in the nurse's office.

A judge ordered her to go through counseling and take drug tests.

She's still a teacher, but at a different school.

