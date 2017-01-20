Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off

The Michigan Humane Society is offering a 2,500 dollar reward for leads to the person responsible for mutilating a dog. 

The disfigured dog was found on the south side of Detroit, with its nose and ears cut off. 

According to officials, someone also tore the dog's tail and legs. 

The humane society is working with a coalition of rescue groups to find out who did this. 

