Early morning fire destroys Evansdale family's home

An Evansdale family's home is destroyed after an early morning fire erupted in their mobile home. Nobody was injured, and firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters responded to a fire around 1:20 a.m. Friday morning at a mobile home court off River Forest Road.

Jesse Hurtado and his two sons were not at home when the fire started.

By the time fire crews arrived, flames were already coming out of the roof.

"I just couldn't really believe it happened to me," said Hurtado. "My whole life was in that house."

The fire destroyed their mobile home, losing clothes, toys, almost anything and everything they had.

"My dad just passed away, and all the stuff of his I lost in the fire," said Hurtado.

Although the memories of his late father are just rubble, he says they'll always be with him

"You just start over, keep your spirits high," said Hurtado. "I will get through it."

Hurtado says he's thankful his family is safe and that his boat, sitting just feet away from his mobile home didn't catch on fire.

Evansdale firefighters are still investigating the cause of the early morning fire. Fire crews say they believe it started in the bedroom.

They say the house had been added on to, so it had a few different ceilings. They say it was a challenge working through the ceilings.