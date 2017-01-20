Military families from Iowa marching in Inauguration Parade

Two hundred military families will be marching in the Inauguration Parade today -- some of them from Iowa.

Their journey to DC is about honoring their sons and daughters who served, and in some cases, gave their lives for our country.

"It's a group that you don't want to join, but it's a wonderful experience because we all have pretty much the same stories," said Ann Byers.

"There's a lot of things going on in the world that make you kind of leery about coming here and being involved, but you can't let that stop you," said Kallie Good. "Our soldiers never let that stop them from going into dangerous situations."

"No matter what you think about the Democrats or Republicans, I think it's just awesome to be here, and it's a really big honor," said Keenan Gienau.

An honor, and a bond, the group will never forget.