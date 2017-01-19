Iowa, Nebraska Guard troops assigned inauguration duties - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa, Nebraska Guard troops assigned inauguration duties

National Guardsmen from Nebraska and Iowa have been assigned security and other duties for Friday's presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.


The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2jcLROg ) that members of the Des Moines-based 71st Civil Support Team are looking for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons. Most of the Nebraska Guardsmen are operating a field kitchen to feed some of the 7,500 soldiers and airmen from the National Guards of 44 states and three territories who will support inauguration activities.


Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and the 132nd Wing in Des Moines will join Martin's team representing Iowa. A Kansas Air Guard jet flew the Nebraska troops to the Washington area Tuesday. They're scheduled to return Sunday on a Hawaiian Air Guard jet.

