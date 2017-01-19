Trump talks about Iowa at pre-inauguration dinner

Donald Trump was joined by his wife Melania for the final time as president elect at a pre-inauguration black tie dinner in Washington, DC on Thursday night.

Within his first two minutes of addressing the crowd, Trump mentioned Iowa: "In Iowa, we had areas that haven't been won since 1952 and we had areas...folks from Iowa, you know where I'm talking about. They said you can't possibly win this area and we won the area."

He went on to thank donors and members of his family.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the President of the United States at exactly 12 noon EST on Friday, January 20th.



