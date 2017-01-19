Going into Inauguration Day

A year an a half after declaring he would run for President, Donald Trump is only hours away from becoming the 45th President of the United States.

He goes into the inauguration under some historic circumstances, and as KWWL's Political Analyst Dr. Chris Larimer sees it, challenges.

"I think it is an unfortunate state of affairs, where we are. You don't have the normal level of optimism or positive feeling into an inaugural speech," said Larimer.

Heading into Inauguration Day, Trump is seeing historically low approval ratings.

CNN, Washington Post, and Monmouth University are all reporting ratings near 40%.

Meaning, there will be a lot will be riding on Trump's first speech as president.

"That is what people are looking for, can he deliver an inaugural speech. This is your chance as president to speak to all voters. To what extent does he change his style to fit the situation? I think, that is one of the things people will be looking for," said Larimer.

The pressure will continue into the first 100 days.

"There are expectations that he is going to do big things . . .but there are procedural measures in place in congress that can really slow things down and government generally runs pretty slowly; it is designed to," said Larimer.

