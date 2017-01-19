Student tased at CR Jefferson HS, two arrested

Two teens are arrested after a stun gun is used on a student during a school fight. Cedar Rapids Police responding to Jefferson High School Thursday morning.

Officers say a 16-year-old girl tased a 15-year-old boy. The girl is charged with Assault While Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. The boy is charged with Disorderly Conduct and Interference With Official Acts.

Nobody was seriously hurt.