Student tased at CR Jefferson HS, two arrested

Scott Albanese, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Two teens are arrested after a stun gun is used on a student during a school fight.  Cedar Rapids Police responding to Jefferson High School Thursday morning.

Officers say a 16-year-old girl tased a 15-year-old boy.  The girl is charged with Assault While Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.  The boy is charged with Disorderly Conduct and Interference With Official Acts.

Nobody was seriously hurt.

