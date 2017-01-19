UPDATE: Crews pull ATV from lake

A father and son are okay Thursday after falling through ice.

They were hauling equipment across the lake with their ATV for ice fishing when they fell in, the guys got out, the ATV did not.

Diving crews tell KWWL they have pulled the ATV from Brinker Lake at George Wyth State Park. They used inflatable devices and man power to pull it from the water.

"Ice has been heaving and there happened to be a hole in it and it fell through," said Lori Eberhard, George Wyth Park Manager.

The pair fell about 12 feet according to Eberhard. This all happened before 8 Thursday morning.

"The two people that were out there were able to get out of the water and get back safely to shore and then get home and get warmed up and then they notified us of what happened," said Eberhard.

The dive team worked under a deadline Thursday afternoon, attempting to locate the lost vehicle.

"Somebody will have to go under the ice to hook on to get it up," said Eberhard.

Eberhard says the lake may appear to be frozen, some parts may be thinner than others, making it dangerous to walk on the ice as the weather warms up this week.

Eberhard says the weather could have made traveling on the ice difficult for the fishermen. She is thankful they just lost the equipment in the lake and not the people.

"People really need to be careful and fortunately it's just equipment that can be recovered or be replaced it's not people we have to be thinking about today," said Eberhard.

Eberhard say she has seen something like this happen before. Saying someone did drown in the park because of something similar.

