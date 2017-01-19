Mom arrested after she Facebook-lives her child taped to a wall

(REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio) - A woman is arrested, after viewers on Facebook watch a disturbing scene a few weeks ago - a toddler taped to a wall as a woman talked live on her Facebook page.

Shayla Rudolph was casually walks around a home, telling viewers, "Parents don't need to whoop the kids, all you gotta do is tape them to the wall."

On Thursday Reynoldsburg Police charged the 18-year-old with abduction, a third-degree felony. Franklin County Children Services took her two-year-old son into custody for his safety. Police said they received information on Wednesday that Rudolph streamed the video live on Facebook. It showed the boy taped to the wall with tape over his mouth. In the video, the child can be heard trying to cry as Rudolph explains that this is a great way to get housework done.

At one point, the woman can be seen kissing the boy while he is still stuck to the wall, telling him, "You have the best mommy in the world."

In a later video, Rudolph complains that someone has turned her in to Children Services. She says she now puts the boy in a corner.

"This time you all can take him," she says in the video, on YouTube.