Area museum remembers Captain Eugene Cernan

The last man to leave his footprints on the moon is also leaving a big imprint in eastern Iowa.

Captain Eugene Cernan died Monday at 82-years-old.

Before his death, Cernan donated many personal items to the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids.

Cernan was on Apollo 17 and was nationally known but coming from a Slovak father and Czech mother he had a special place in his heart for the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library even personally visiting in 2013.

"He told a lot about the story of when he stepped foot on the moon," says Laura Formanek, NCSML Director of Marketing and Communications.

The museum is proudly displaying his donated items in the library free of charge.

