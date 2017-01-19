Drug Lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Extradited to U.S., Mexico S - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Drug Lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Extradited to U.S., Mexico Says

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

by PHIL HELSEL

Convicted Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been extradited to the United States, Mexico's government said Thursday.

Several U.S. jurisdictions want to try the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel on federal drug trafficking charges, including prosecutors in San Diego, New York, El Paso, Texas, Miami and Chicago.

Guzman was recaptured in January of 2016 in the town of Los Mochis, almost six months after he used a tunnel to escape from a maximum-security Mexican prison in a brazen and elaborate jailbreak.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details. 

