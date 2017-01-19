Iowa farmers react to Ag. Sec. announcement

Several Iowans were surprised by President-Elect Donald Trump's nominee for United States Agriculture Secretary, Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue.

Farmers, ranchers and lawmakers say they were optimistic President-Elect Trump would choose an Iowan or someone from the Midwest to lead the United States Department of Agriculture.

"We're actually seeing a birth of a whole new industry here in Georgia, and that's growing our own energy," Governor Perdue said his home state.

This nomination is catching many Iowans off guard.

"I don't know a lot about the individual. I know he's from the south. There was talk we were possibly going to have Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey, as a possible candidate," Clayton County farmer and rancher, Jim Fuhrman said.

Fuhrman said he's looking for stability in the agriculture business, and it's an effort they'll require help from everyone, regardless if they're from the north or south.

"We've all got to work together in what we're doing here. So, I'll sit, and I'll listen, and I'll watch, and hopefully it'll be in our favor in the long run," Fuhrman said.

Several Iowans were satisfied with Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack's work as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

Even though President-Elect Donald Trump chooses Governor Perdue of Georgia to fill that position, they say they're willing to give him a chance.

"I'm open to seeing what he has to say, how he handles agriculture, and I'm obviously more concerned what our experts are going to be if that's going to be if that's key to us. I think that's going to improve the economics of agriculture," Fuhrman said.

According to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Bill Northey, he supports the President-Elect's decision.

Northey said he believes Governor Perdue is the right person for the job.

The President-Elect's nomination must be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate, and it will complete Trump's cabinet.