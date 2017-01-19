Iowa Democrat Congressman Dave Loebsack will attend inauguration

While the number of legislators planning on boycotting the President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration grows, Iowa's lone Democratic congressional, Dave Loebsack will be attending, saying "it's the right thing to do."

"I have a lot of problems with president elect trump. I think that he's done and said a lot of things that are quite horrific and I truly hope that he will change his behavior once he takes the oath of office but at the same time I do believe that it's important for me as a member of Congress to witness and be apart of that peaceful transition," says Loebsack.

The Congressman saying that while he doesn't agree with his colleagues decision to boycott but that he does respect it.

"We just happen to have a disagreement about but I respect their approach to this and their decision and I know they'll respect mine as well," Loebsack said,

He hopes to see a different side of Trump following the ceremony, one that is eager and willing to work with both sides of the aisle.

"What I'm hoping for although I don't have any expectations because we haven't been able to predict virtually nothing from President-Elect Trump but what I'm hoping is that he will change his tune literally and reach out to the other side, reach out to the Republicans," he said. "...and really bring people together."