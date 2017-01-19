Ferrer dies of cancer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ferrer dies of cancer

According to reports, Crossing Jordan actor Miguel Ferrer died of cancer Thursday.

He was 61.

Here's a link to the TMZ article: http://www.tmz.com/2017/01/19/miguel-ferrer-dead-cancer/

