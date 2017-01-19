Three arrested on child endangerment charges after drug seizure - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Three arrested on child endangerment charges after drug seizure in Manchester

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
MANCHESTER (KWWL) -

Multiple people are arrested on child endangerment charges after two search warrants are served.  Manchester Police seized illegal drugs, paraphernalia, cash, and other items from a car and home at 918 East Butler St., where 19-year-olds Deandre Daniels, Jr. and Morgan Fox were living.

They both face charges of child endangerment and various drug charges, along with 27-year-old Kyle Perkins, of Mustang, Oklahoma.  A fourth person, 23-year-old Jessica Anderson, of Manchester, was arrested on drug charges.

