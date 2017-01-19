Three arrested on child endangerment charges after drug seizure in Manchester

Multiple people are arrested on child endangerment charges after two search warrants are served. Manchester Police seized illegal drugs, paraphernalia, cash, and other items from a car and home at 918 East Butler St., where 19-year-olds Deandre Daniels, Jr. and Morgan Fox were living.

They both face charges of child endangerment and various drug charges, along with 27-year-old Kyle Perkins, of Mustang, Oklahoma. A fourth person, 23-year-old Jessica Anderson, of Manchester, was arrested on drug charges.