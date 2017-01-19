E. Iowa man charged in death of woman killed by cannon

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) - An eastern Iowa man has been charged in the death of a woman who died after being injured by a homemade cannon.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2jDa5F5 ) 29-year-old Max J. Fenton, of Greeley was charged Wednesday in Delaware County Court with involuntary manslaughter and released. He's scheduled to appear in court Feb. 1.

The charges stem from the night of July 2, when court documents state Fenton fired an "improvised cannon." Part of the cannon, which was made from a sawed-off barrel of a .50-caliber, black powder rifle, failed and sent fragments toward spectators.

Authorities say 55-year-old Lori L. Heims was hit in the head. She later died at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Fenton couldn't be reached to comment on the charges.

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com

