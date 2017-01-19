Dive team responds to ice rescue at George Wyth

Emergency crews were on scene before noon Thursday for an ice rescue.

Crews were called to Brinker Lake at George Wyth State Park for the report of an ATV and ice fishing equipment that crashed through the frozen lake.

The accident happened around 8: 00 a.m.

Two people were venturing onto the ice to go ice fishing, when their ATV crashed through Brinker Lake.

The two people fell through the ice as well. After returning to shore and warming up at home they called to report the crash.

George Wyth Park manager says crews have 72 hours to get the ATV and equipment out of the water because of the potential for oil leakage.

The DNR says everyone is okay.