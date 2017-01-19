Dive team responds to ice rescue at George Wyth - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dive team responds to ice rescue at George Wyth

Posted: Updated:
Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Emergency crews were on scene before noon Thursday for an ice rescue.

Crews were called to Brinker Lake at George Wyth State Park for the report of an ATV and ice fishing equipment that crashed through the frozen lake.

The accident happened around 8: 00 a.m. 

Two people were venturing onto the ice to go ice fishing, when their ATV crashed through Brinker Lake.

The two people fell through the ice as well. After returning to shore and warming up at home they called to report the crash.

George Wyth Park manager says crews have 72 hours to get the ATV and equipment out of the water because of the potential for oil leakage.

The DNR says everyone is okay.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.