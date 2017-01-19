Oakland Raiders submit application to move to Las Vegas - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Oakland Raiders submit application to move to Las Vegas

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
The Oakland Raiders have officially submitted an application to relocate the franchise. The team would like to go to Las Vegas. 

In the coming weeks the NFL will review the application. According to a statement from the NFL, "The relocation of a franchise requires the affirmative vote of three-quarters of the NFL clubs (24-32)."

