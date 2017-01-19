Forever Stamps going up in price - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Forever Stamps going up in price

Written by Sara Belmont
If you're running out of stamps, you may want to  stock up before Sunday. The price of Forever Stamps will go up to $0.49.

They've been at $0.47 since April when the government temporarily ordered USPS to drop its prices for the first time in a century.

Come this Sunday, they'll be up again. Postcards, international mail, and heavier packages aren't affected by the price hike.

