Waterloo receives Childhood Obesity Prevention grant

The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) has announced the winners of the 2017 Childhood Obesity Prevention Awards, and Waterloo is one of six U.S. cities on the list.

The city of Waterloo is being recognized for mayoral-based initiatives, and earned $100,000 in grants to support childhood obesity prevention programs.

The awards went to cities with outstanding programs that encourage healthy weight through balanced diet choices and regular physical activity. They were presented during the USCM's 85th Winter Meeting in Washington, DC. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart attended the event.

Waterloo was recognized for its Healthy H2O Loo, an initiative including two existing programs: the Fruit and Vegetable Voucher Program at Covenant Clinic and the Cedar Valley Blue Zones Project.

The initiative aims to expand Covenant Clinic’s fruit and vegetable voucher program. Additional goals of the Healthy H2O Loo project are to help every Waterloo School reach Blue Zones Designation through nutrition education, movement breaks, school gardens and healthy snacks. This includes efforts with area Head Start programs to increase physical activity, education on eating healthy, as well as increasing access to and consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Funding will be used to create a curriculum (using farm to school methodologies), and to develop school gardens at the sites. This initiative also aims to establish wellness policies to encourage healthy eating and physical fitness among young people, including a universal messaging campaign to make broad impact throughout the community.

The six cities recognized were:

1) Las Vegas, Nevada

2) Phoenix, Arizona

3) Columbia, South Carolina

4) Gresham, Oregon

5) Waterloo, Iowa

6) Huntington, West Virginia

A total of $445,000 in grants were given out to all six U.S. cities.